Coastal waters rated as ‘excellent’ by Anglian Water

Bathing waters in the Lincolnshire area have been given a record thumbs up for water quality with all of them rated as ‘Excellent’ in this year’s results issued by the Environment Agency today (Tuesday, November 8).

Across the East of England this year, 95 per cent of the bathing waters achieved ‘Good’ or ‘Excellent’, with 65 per cent achieving ‘Excellent’ status.

Our local waters which have been rated as ‘Excellent’ includes: Mablethorpe, Sutton on Sea, Moggs Eye, Anderby Creek, Chapel St Leonards, Ingoldmells and Skegness.

“We’re delighted with the bathing water results for Lincolnshire this year,” said Dr Lucinda Gilfoyle, who leads Anglian Water’s coastal strategy.

Earlier this year, Anglian Water completed a large scheme, totaling £1.8million in two popular seaside resorts in Lincolnshire.

Anglian Water’s scheme will ensure bathing water quality in the out-of- season months of October, March and April is as good as it is during the peak summer bathing season.

Lucinda added: “We want to make sure our much-loved bathing waters and beaches remain open and a main attraction for decades to come.

“That’s why we were the first water company to employ a Coastal Protection Team who work locally to find the sources of pollution that are having a negative impact on the bathing water.

“These sources of pollution are not linked to Anglian Water equipment, but we see it as our responsibility to work with coastal communities to help them address anything that poses a risk to water quality, and the wider economy that might depend on good, clean seas.”

“Everyone has their part to play when it comes to protecting our bathing waters – from cleaning up dog poo, not littering and ensuring domestic plumbing jobs are carried out properly.

“To do our bit, we’ve launched initiatives like BeachCare – our volunteering programme to keep beaches clear of litter, have been investing on our coastal equipment and state-of- the-art monitoring systems for decades, to the tune of more than £300million, and the East of England’s bathing water are now cleaner than they’ve ever been as a result.”