Residents are being invited to have ‘coffee with a cop’ at the Larders II cafe in Louth’s indoor New Market Hall today (Monday February 13).

The event will take place between 1.30pm and 3.30pm today, and will offer a chance to meet your local policing team, raise any issues, and obtain crime prevention advice.

• Visit www.police.uk/lincolnshire/NC55/ for more information about the Louth Town Neighbourhood Policing Team, or follow them on Twitter: @LouthPolice