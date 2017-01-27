Collection for refugees at Louth Methodist Church

A collection of donations for refugees will take place in Louth this weekend.

Louth Churches For Refugees will hold the collection of items for delivery to Syria on Saturday (January 28).

The collection will take place at Louth Methodist Church in Nichol Hill, starting at 2pm.

The main items requested are clothing in nearly new and good condition, including coats, shoes, other outerwear, and new packs of underwear for men, women and children.

Also, the group would be grateful for donations of rucksacks and backpacks, sleeping bags, infant and toddler carriers, blankets, and new personal hygiene items such as wrapped soap, flannels, toothbrushes and toothpaste.

For those coming by car, volunteers will be ready on the pavement outside the church to collect donations straight from your car boot.

All donors are welcome to join the Louth Churches For Refugees group in the church on the day for refreshments, and to find out more about where your donations may go and what additional support you can offer.