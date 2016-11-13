COLUMN: Training project will develop workforce

Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust (LCHS), along with health and care organisations from across the county, has been working in partnership to draft the Lincolnshire Sustainability and Transformation Plan (STP).

The final draft was submitted to regulators at NHS England on October 21, and we are now awaiting feedback, after which the STP will be shared with the public.

We will set out how we intend to engage with the public, staff, clinicians and stakeholders to further develop and implement the plan.

Your views are important so please engage in the discussions when they commence.

We have recently announced our participation in an exciting new pilot program.

LCHS will train a number of nursing associates who will sit alongside existing nursing care support workers and fully qualified registered nurses to deliver hands-on care for patients.

This is a great opportunity to develop our workforce and allow us to continue to deliver high-quality patient care. We look forward to welcoming these new trainees in their placements with us.

Finally, self-care week (November 14 to 20) is fast approaching. I encourage you to take a proactive approach to your care, and to consider the services available to you.

Remember that your pharmacist is a trained health professional and can offer advice on a wide range of illnesses and minor ailments.

I also encourage you to be mindful of your neighbours and those who are more vulnerable.

Andrew Morgan is the chief executive of LCHS