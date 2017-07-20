Come down for a pint in new micro pub coming to Louth

Have your say

A new micro pub/cafè will be swinging open its doors for people to pop in for a pint in Louth this Friday (July 21).

Tucked away near the New Market Hall off the Cornmarket in Louth town centre, The Consortium will offer five hand-pulled beers, real cider and selection of wine, coffee and snacks.

Founder of Louth’s Black Horse Brewery, Tony Howkins said: “The idea is we will offer a selection of locally-brewed real and craft ales in a warm and welcoming environment.”

He added; “There is an outdoor seating area placed in the afternoon sun.

“The perfect venue for an after-work tipple.”

Mr Howkins, brings a two-decade brewing heritage to the project, partnering with his brother Darran and David Stamp.

Opening hours will be set as midday to 10pm from Wednesday to Saturday.