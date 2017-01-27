Comedian Russell Brand to perform in Grimsby and Skegness

Critically acclaimed comedian Russell Brand is set to take to the stage in Grimsby and Skegness this summer, it has been announced today (Friday).

The star will perform his new stand-up comedy show ‘RE:BIRTH’ at the Embassy Theatre in Skegness Thursday June 15, and will later perform at Grimsby Auditorium on Monday July 10.

The new tour of UK and Ireland takes inspiration from Brand becoming a father for the first time last year.

Audiences are told to expect Brand wrestling with such questions as what is real, who are we, and where did this baby come from, while ‘unravelling the matrix of modern media, politics, sex, fatherhood and death’.

Brand said: “How do we make sense of the madness of our lives once we become parents? What am I going to tell my daughter about conformity and responsibility? What happens if she grows up to be like me, or worse, date someone like me?”

Since rising to fame in 2003, Brand has established himself as one of the world’s most celebrated comedians, being hailed in the press for ‘arena-level stand-up that asks us to think as well as laugh’.

In addition to stand-up comedy, he has made a name for himself as a broadcaster, actor, author, podcaster, columnist, and political commentator, as well as a mental health and drug rehabilitation activist.

The ‘RE:BIRTH’ tour begins in April 2017, and will visit every corner of the UK and Ireland before finishing in November 2018.

Tickets for the Skegness and Grimsby performances go on sale 10am, on Friday February 3.

To book, visit www.embassytheatre.co.uk (or call 01507 613100) or visit www.grimsbyauditorium.org.uk (or call 0300 300 0035).

• For a full list of tour dates and more information, visit russellbrand.com.