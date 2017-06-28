Comedian Sarah Millican to bring tour to Grimsby next year

Award-winning comedian and writer Sarah Millican announces her biggest ever UK stand-up tour - including a Grimsby date.

Her fifth tour, Control Enthusiast will mark ten years since Sarah established herself as one of the leading lights of the British Comedy scene by winning the Best Newcomer Award at the 2008 Edinburgh Fringe.

In the subsequent years, Sarah has gone on to host three series of her critically acclaimed BBC2 series The Sarah Millican Television Programme, for which she received two BAFTA nominations and has become a familiar face on primetime shows such as QI, Live at the Apollo and The Royal Variety Performance.

In October 2017 she will release her first book, How To Be Champion, which is part autobiography, part self-help, part confession, part celebration of being a common-or- garden woman.

She has recently launched the Standard Issue podcast, a smart, funny magazine-style show made for women by women.

Control Enthusiast will run for 129 dates across the UK, starting in January and finishing in December 2018, with tickets going on sale this Friday 30th June. Sarah’s last tour, Outsider, was seen by over 225,000 people.

Tickets go on sale Friday 30th June at 10am:

For a full list of tour dates, more information and to book tickets visit sarahmillican.co.uk.

Fans booking through the ticket shop at sarahmillican.co.uk will pay a booking fee of only £1.50 per ticket.

Booking Information

Saturday October 27 2018 at 8pm

Tickets £28.50

Maximum of 8 tickets per transaction.

Not suitable for under 16s

Tickets go on sale Friday 30 at 10am

To book tickets call

*Box Office: 0300 300 0035

*Book on line www.grimsbyauditorium.org.uk

*Or book in person at the Grimsby Auditorium.