Comedy Club is back in Louth

The Riverhead Producers Comedy Club is back.

They have been busy searching high and low to bring some of the freshest comedians to Louth for everyone to enjoy.

Now after four months of hard work and planning, The Riverhead Producers have produced this line up which they are all incredibly excited about.

RHP present up and coming comedians Matt Hoss, Lee Kyle and Tom Lucy.

They will be appearing at The Riverhead Theatre in Louth on Friday, October 21, at 7.30pm - so buy your tickets now to avoid disappointment!

Tickets are just £9 in advance and can be bought here: via: http://sa1.seatadvisor.com/sabo/servlets/TicketRequest?presenter=TLLOUTH&event=RPCC16.

Or you can buy a ticket on the door for £12. But it is recommended to book online to avoid disappointment.