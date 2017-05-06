Community midwives on the move in Louth

The community midwives at Louth are on the move as they change location within the county hospital site.

There will also be new phone numbers for pregnant women and GPs to contact them on from Monday (May 8).

Community midwife manager for Grimsby and Louth, Victoria Wilkins, said: “The community team are on the move at the weekend. From Monday May 8 women coming to the service will find them in the Louth Midwifery Centre.”

This can be accessed at the far end of the second building on the left as you enter the Louth County Hospital site.

The new number for contacting the midwives, and for registering Louth area pregnancies, will be 01507 631210.

The number is manned 9am to 5pm, seven days a week.