Community spirit shines through at ‘little pick’ in Sutton on Sea

A recent ‘litter pick’, organised by Sutton on Sea Gardening Group and The Meridale Centre, brought over 20 residents together to do their bit in keeping the neighbourhood tidy.

Those involved in the clean up included: Kath Riggall, John Monk, Sue and Pete Neville, Vanda and Mike Bourhill, Wendy Warner, Julie and Dave Deighton, Petula Richards, Janet Lisemore, Anna Rice, Coun Colin and Coun Helen Matthews, and Bob Dawes.

Three youngsters from Lincoln, on holiday in Sutton, also helped out.

•Two litter picks have been booked for 2018, and will be published in due course.