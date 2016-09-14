Louth wins GOLD at In Bloom awards

Louth In Bloom

Louth In Bloom

0
Have your say

Louth has tonight (Wednesday) received the gold award at the In Bloom awards, after impressing the judge earlier this summer.

The gold award was announced this evening, much to the delight of the Louth In Bloom committee - particularly after narrowly missing out on the top award in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

Louth also won an additional, special award for being clean and tidy.

* More updates as we have them.

Back to the top of the page