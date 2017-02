Being a teacher’s pet has helped students at Somercotes Academy to raise £177.60 for the Louth and District Hospice Ltd charity.

The competition involved students paying 50p each to match pictures of their teachers’ pets with their owners.

The winner was Year Eight student Kitty Crossley (13), who matched all of the pets correctly.

Pictured is Beverley Petchell, Administrator for the Louth and District Hospice Ltd charity, accepting the money from Kitty.