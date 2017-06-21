Concern for missing Alford man Peter Whitlam

Lincolnshire Police are trying to trace an Alford man that has been missing since Monday morning (June 19).

Peter Whitlam,68, went missing from the Diana Princess of Wales Hospital in Grimsby early morning on Monday.

He is an Alford man but Peter had been living at an address in Mablethorpe prior to his admittance to hospital.

Peter was wearing only hospital pyjamas and is also distinctive due to bruising on his face following a fall.

Police say It is unclear if he has returned to Lincolnshire or is still in the Humberside area.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen Peter is asked to contact the police urgently on 101 quoting incident 161 of June 21.

The photo (above) is the only one the police have available at this time, but please note that Peter looks a little older and more unwell than in this image.