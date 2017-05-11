Conservative and Labour take coastal county council seats

A wave of political change has seen Labour and the Conservatives take the Mablethorpe and Sutton on Sea/Alford seats at County Hall.

The seats were held by UKIP and the Lincolnshire Independents.

Councillor Colin Matthews will represent Alford and Sutton on Sea.

The Conservatives clinched the majority of seats - 58 of the 70 up for grabs - as voters went to the polls in the Lincolnshire County Council elections on Thursday.

In some of the closest voting across East Lindsey, newly-elected Graham Cullen (Labour) took the seat in Mablethorpe - just 52 votes ahead of Pasanee Sear (Conservatives).

Sutton on Sea and Alford was another close race - with Colin Matthews (Conservatives) narrowly taking the seat from Stephen Palmer (Lincolnshire Independents) by a mere 42 votes. Coun Cullen already holds a position with the town and district council and said he was ‘delighted’ to have won the county council seat for the next four years.

Although he admits that it is ‘going to be difficult’ to get the Labour viewpoint across within a now strongly-held Conservative council, Coun Cullen stresses he is more concerned about the the needs of his community.

“I would just like to say a big thank you to everyone who voted and supported me during the elections, I am absolutely delighted,” Coun Cullen said.

“I am going to do as much as I can for the people of Mablethorpe and put their needs ahead of the political party colours.”

Coun Cullen also said that his main priorities to focus on includes street lighting, transport and parking.

The new county councillor for Sutton on Sea and Alford Colin Matthews said when he was out in the community, residents highlighted their key concerns of a general perceived decline of the town, policing matters and investment to support building and business.

“I would like to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those people who voted for me,” Coun Matthews said. “As a councillor I am committed to supporting Alford and Sutton as well as all of our surrounding villages and hamlets.”

He also added that he will be seeking a fair deal for all and campaign on matters which affect the community he now serves with a promise to listen to all views and represent these at County Hall.

