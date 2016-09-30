Consultation on Binbrook post office relocation

The Post Office is proposing to move Binbrook Post Office to a new location, where it plans to open a modern, open-plan branch with extended opening hours.

The proposed new location for the branch is at Manor View Stores in the Market Place, just metres away from its current site.

Customers and interested parties are now being invited to give their comments on the move in a six-week public consultation.

“We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking, because we know how important these services are to local residents,” said Suzanne Richardson, regional manager.

“We are confident this vibrant new-style post office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs.

“This modernisation is part of a major investment programme, the largest in the history of the Post Office.”

Post Office Ltd welcomes feedback on any issues customers would like considered before a final decision is taken.

Share your views through the online questionnaire at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 159324, call 03457 22 33 44 or send comments via Freepost, YOUR COMMENTS, Post Office Ltd.

Closing date November 2.