Contemporary drama ‘What Once Was Ours’ coming to Louth Riverhead Theatre

Louth Riverhead Theatre is providing an exciting opportunity to experience contemporary drama as new show, What Once Was Ours, comes to the stage.

This immersive show is about identity and belonging.

Katie and Callum couldn’t be any more distant and disconnected: Different heritage, different cities, different opportunities.

Except there is one thing they’ll always have in common: Dad.

What happens when Callum suddenly turns up in desperate need of help?

Created against the background of Brexit, What Once Was Ours has been developed through direct contact with young people across the country and uses their words and opinions to explore how politics and national values impact on the complex lives of one family.

Beautiful imagery, striking original music and immersive design combine to create this powerful new production for young people, which asks why we’ve become so fearful of anyone who is different from us.

The show is suitable for ages 12+ and it’s a standing performance in the studio– comfortable footwear advised.

Performance will take place on Thursday, November 9, from 7.30pm.

Tickets are just £10 each. Plese call the box office: 01507 600350 (between the hours of 10am to 1pm). Or you can buy tickets online via: www.louthriverheadtheatre.com.