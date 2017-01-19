Cordeaux, KEVIGS and Monks’ Dyke create ‘Louth Joint Sixth Form’

Three secondary schools in Louth have joined forces to create a new ‘Louth Joint Sixth Form’ (LDSF), in a bid to provide students with more choice and the best facilities in the town.

King Edward VI Grammar School, Cordeaux Academy, and Monks’ Dyke Tennyson College, will hold an open evening at Louth Town Hall on Thursday February 9 (5pm-8.30pm) to explain more about how the new venture will work.

The headteachers from all three schools - James Lascelles from King Edward’s, Patrick Daley from Cordeaux and Mike Percival from Monks’ Dyke - have published a joint letter explaining the ethos behind the new scheme.

The letter said: “Our collective hope is that by focusing on each other’s strengths we have been able to put together a broad and comprehensive offer that will provide significant high quality choice for all of the Y11 pupils in Louth.”

• Find out more information at the new Joint Louth Sixth Form website: www.ljsf.co.uk