Could you raise money for Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance?

There are many weird, wacky and wonderful ways in which people chose to raise money for the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance...

... But none more so than Alex Lee, Craig Marshall and Phillip Johnson, from Lincoln, who raised an amazing £1,320.37 by driving cross Europe in a yellow car fitted with a rotar – just like our Ambucopter!

The team undertook not one, but two ‘Wacky Rallies’ in the car, which cost them less than £300. The challenge saw them drive through France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Germany, Switzerland and Spain - undertaking many challenges as they went.

And to make their fundraising even more impressive, the trio also took part in the Lincoln 10k dressed as a paramedic, patient, and nurse!

So, what better time for YOU to choose to support this life-saving charity, than during National Air Ambulance Week – September 11-17?

This week we will be shouting about what we do and how you can support us and hope that you can help us too.

Community Fundraiser, Faye Nam, said: “The most important thing to remember, whether you are raising tens, hundreds or thousands of pounds, is that every penny counts. Many people do not realise that as a Charity we are not Government funded so the only way that we can keep our Ambucopter in the sky and saving lives every day is with the support of people, organisations and businesses in the communities we serve who continue to support us and raise money every single year. A big thank you to each and every one of you.”

Why not collect loose change, hold a cake sale, organise a dress down at work, arrange a sponsored event or sign up to a personal challenge, like a Santa Fun Run, triathlon or 10k? There are many different ways that you can raise money.

Or, you can make an online donation through our website at Ambucopter.org.uk or apply to become a volunteer in one of many interesting roles in Lincolnshire or Nottinghamshire, from retail and admin to helping at community events.

Find out more about this life-saving charity and how you can support us at Ambucopter.org.uk