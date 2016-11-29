Council nets £2.5m bonus to tackle almost 50,000 potholes in Lincolnshire

An estimated 46,800 potholes are to be repaired across Lincolnshire, thanks to extra government funding.

This week, the government has awarded Lincolnshire County Council £2.5m from its Pothole Fund for 2017/18.

This is in addition to the £27.6m the county council is set to receive for general road maintenance next year.

Councillor Richard Davies, Executive Member for Highways, said: “We know that good roads are a top priority for residents, which is why we not only invest heavily ourselves, but also lobby government for additional funding.

“I’m delighted that our efforts have resulted in this significant bonus for the county, which we’ll be sure to put to good use.

“I promise you we’ll do all we can to keep the county’s roads in the best possible condition with the cash that’s available.

“Getting the best out our roads will also help boost the Lincolnshire economy, so this is good news for everyone, not just motorists.”

