Council’s support for World Suicide Prevention Day

Lincolnshire County Council supported World Suicide Prevention Day this week (Monday September 11), along with other organisations who have aimed to raise awareness that taking a minute to offer support and listen can make all the difference to family and friends.

Around the world, more than 800,000 people die by suicide - and up to 25 times as many make a suicide attempt - every single year.

Dr Kakoli Choudhury, Chair of Lincolnshire’s Suicide Prevention Steering Group, said: “People who have moved past feelings of suicide often describe realising that they did not want to die but instead wanted someone to intervene and stop them.

“Many say that they actively sought someone who would sense their despair and ask them whether they were okay.”

Feeling suicidal can affect anyone from any background and of any age. Last year, the Lincolnshire Suicide Prevention Steering Group launched its Lincolnshire Suicide SAFE campaign.

A charter that organisations and groups can sign up to was also launched, pledging to be Suicide SAFE champions.

• Visit www.lpft.nhs.uk/suicidesafe for information, resources, and support if you are concerned about yourself or someone else.