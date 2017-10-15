Councils join forces to tackle fly-tipping

East Lindsey District Council has joined forces with Boston Borough Council and South Holland District Council in the fight against fly-tipping.

The ‘Most People’ campaign will be launched on October 16 to raise awareness about the duty of care when disposing of household waste and unwanted items - as it is reported that ELDC has had to remove over 1,200 fly tips in the last year.

According to Keep Britain Tidy, 47 per cent of people don’t know they are legally responsible if a third-party they have asked or paid to dispose of their waste, then fly tips that waste.

If residents use someone other than ELDC to take away unwanted items, it is advised they check they are a registered waste carrier by asking to see their Waste Carriers Licence, issued by the Environment Agency. If they are not registered, they could be a rogue trader.

Their status can also be checked by asking for their waste carrier number and contacting the EA directly on 03708 506 506 for a free check, or check online at https://environment.data.gov.uk/public-register/view/search-waste-carriers-brokers

ELDC’s Portfolio Holder for Operational Services, Coun Sandra Harrison, said: “East Lindsey is a beautiful rural district and no-one should be allowed to spoil that.

“If anyone witnesses a fly tip we’d encourage them to take the details and let us have the information as soon as possible on 01507 60111.

ELDC and the other councils involved will be increasing their surveillance in areas where fly-tipping occurs.