COUNTY COUNCIL ELECTIONS: Louth, Mablethorpe and Alford candidates revealed

The candidates for the upcoming Lincolnshire County Council elections on Thursday May 4 have been revealed.

The candidates standing in our local electoral divisions are as follows:

LOUTH NORTH: Tony Bridges (Conservative) and Ros Jackson (Labour).

LOUTH SOUTH: Robert John Ashton (BNP - British National Party), Sarah Rosemary Dodds (Labour), Chris Green (Conservative), Jill Makinson-Sanders (Independent) and Tristan Rudolf Matthews (UKIP - United Kingdom Independence Party).

LOUTH WOLDS: Kate Elizabeth Anne Berridge (Labour), Hugo Marfleet (Conservative) and Daniel Anthony Simpson (Lincolnshire Independents).

SALTFLEET & THE COTES: Stephen Anthony Holland (Labour) and Daniel McNally (Conservative).

MABLETHORPE: John Peter Critchlow (UKIP), Graham Edward Cullen (Labour), Pauline June Palmer (Lincolnshire Independents) and Noi Sear (Conservative).

ALFORD & SUTTON: Graham Archer (Labour), Colin Matthews (Conservative), Steve Palmer (Lincolnshire Independents) and Julia Pears (UKIP).

• If you wish to vote in the county council elections, you must register by midnight on April 13. Visit www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/lccelection for details.