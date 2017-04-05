Search

COUNTY COUNCIL ELECTIONS: Louth, Mablethorpe and Alford candidates revealed

Don't forget to vote in local elections on May 4

Don't forget to vote in local elections on May 4

0
Have your say

The candidates for the upcoming Lincolnshire County Council elections on Thursday May 4 have been revealed.

The candidates standing in our local electoral divisions are as follows:

LOUTH NORTH: Tony Bridges (Conservative) and Ros Jackson (Labour).

LOUTH SOUTH: Robert John Ashton (BNP - British National Party), Sarah Rosemary Dodds (Labour), Chris Green (Conservative), Jill Makinson-Sanders (Independent) and Tristan Rudolf Matthews (UKIP - United Kingdom Independence Party).

LOUTH WOLDS: Kate Elizabeth Anne Berridge (Labour), Hugo Marfleet (Conservative) and Daniel Anthony Simpson (Lincolnshire Independents).

SALTFLEET & THE COTES: Stephen Anthony Holland (Labour) and Daniel McNally (Conservative).

MABLETHORPE: John Peter Critchlow (UKIP), Graham Edward Cullen (Labour), Pauline June Palmer (Lincolnshire Independents) and Noi Sear (Conservative).

ALFORD & SUTTON: Graham Archer (Labour), Colin Matthews (Conservative), Steve Palmer (Lincolnshire Independents) and Julia Pears (UKIP).

If you wish to vote in the county council elections, you must register by midnight on April 13. Visit www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/lccelection for details.