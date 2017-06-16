Covenham fête to support the ‘Plough’ campaign

An ongoing campaign to ‘save’ the Plough pub in Covenham will see a fete held next month to raise funds.

The Covenham Community Centre (CCC) campaign group deems the Plough to be at risk from being converted into housing, as the current owner previously applied to East Lindsey District Council (ELDC) for planning permission to turn the building into three new houses, with an additional house to be built on the adjacent land.

The planning application was rejected by ELDC in November 2015, and an appeal was lost in April 2016.

Since then, the CCC campaign group has been raising funds to purchase the building and restore it as a pub/café, alongside a shop and a function hall.

The group’s upcoming fete will be held on Saturday July 15, from 10am until late, at the field near St Mary’s Church in Covenham.

There will be stalls, games, a car boot sale, a bouncy castle, ‘have-a-go archery’, a hog roast, ice cream, and a bar serving drinks.

The group also holds a coffee shop at St Mary’s Church on every first and third Saturday of each month, from 10am-4pm. The next coffee morning will take place tomorrow (Saturday June 17).

• Visit www.covcom.co.uk for further details about the campaign.