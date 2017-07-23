Craig is ‘all talk’ in his bid to win Speaker Factor

A place in the national semi-finals of The Professional Speaking Association’s ’Speaker Factor’ competition awaits Craig Collinson, the managing director of Louth based Totem Training Limited.

Just like television’s ‘X Factor’, Craig not only had to impress the audience at the event in Leeds but also had to convince a panel of highly knowledgeable judges.

Craig, whose business is based near Ramsgate Road in Louth, told the Leader: “It’s a really challenging competition.

“Your speech can only be five minutes and has to be delivered without notes or slides, and even for the most experienced speaker that is not easy.”

Craig, who joined the Yorkshire branch of the Professional Speaking Association earlier this year, will compete against the heat winners from the other 12 regions at the annual conference, which takes place over two days in Coventry in October.

Craig is currently honing his speech, entitled ‘It’s All In The Question’, in preparation for the big day, and he is focused on getting through to the final five competitors.

Craig said: “I want to win for my home county of Yorkshire, and for my adoptive county of lovely Lincolnshire!”

For more information about the Professional Speaking Association (PSA), visit their website at www.thepsa.co.uk, and to find out more about Craig visit his website at www.totemtrainingltd.co.uk.