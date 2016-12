An overcooked Christmas pudding resulted in two fire crews being called out last night in Louth (Tuesday).

A Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said two crews from the town were called to reports of a smell of burning in a flat on Ludgate in Louth at about 9.16pm.

The spokesman said: “Crews found one Christmas pudding severely damaged by fire and a plastic container.”

They said the burning was caused by excessive overheating in a microwave.