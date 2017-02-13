31 incidents of hare coursing in 48-hour operation across Lincolnshire at weekend

Lincolnshire police received 31 reports of hare coursing on Saturday and Sunday in a crackdown on this illegal form of hunting.

Two men from Leicester and Wales were reported for summons for Hunting Act offences in Haconby near Bourne and a car was seized.

Four men from Kent and Surrey were reported for summons for Trespass in the Pursuit of Game and given a formal direction to leave the county under the Dispersal Order issued.

This took place at Hubberts Bridge near Boston. Their car was seized and they were dropped off at the Railway Station.

In total police had 12 incidents of hare coursing reported on Saturday:

1 in South Holland

6 in Boston Rural – 3 linked to one incident at Hubberts Bridge

3 in Bourne area

2 in Spilsby area linked to same incident

There were 19 incidents of hare coursing reported on Sunday:

6 in South Holland

5 in Boston Rural

1 in Bourne area

5 in East Lindsey

2 in Billinghay area

Officers across the county, supported by the Special Constabulary and EMOpSS, were engaged on both days.

Supt Mark Housley, force lead for rural crime, said: “I would like to thank people from the local communities for reporting these incidents which made our enforcement possible. If you see people taking part in hare coursing, or believe they are about to, please report it on 101, we need to work together to make Lincolnshire safer”