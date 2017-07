Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault on a 16-year-old boy outside Jacksons Amusements in Mablethorpe.

The assault took place at around 6.30pm on Friday, July 21. The boy sustained minor injuries and is believed to have been attacked by three boys around the same age or older.

Anyone with information is urged to call 101. To report anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.