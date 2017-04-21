Cash and jewellery stolen in Tetney burglary

A large amount of cash and jewellery has been stolen from a home in Tetney.

Police are appealing for information following the burglary at a property in Thoresby Road, Tetney, around 4.20am on Thursday April 13.

The offenders gained entry by smashing patio doors at the rear and then stole a safe containing cash and jewellery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC James Addison at Louth CID by calling 101 and quoting incident number 258 of 13th April.