Cash and jewellery stolen in Tetney burglary

A large amount of cash and jewellery has been stolen from a home in Tetney.
Police are appealing for information following the burglary at a property in Thoresby Road, Tetney, around 4.20am on Thursday April 13.
The offenders gained entry by smashing patio doors at the rear and then stole a safe containing cash and jewellery.
Anyone with information is asked to contact DC James Addison at Louth CID by calling 101 and quoting incident number 258 of 13th April.
Almost Done!
Registering with Louth Leader means you're ok with our terms and conditions.