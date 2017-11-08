CCTV: Can you help police investigating theft at Alford shop?

Police are appealing for help in identifying this person, as they may be able to help them with an investigation into a theft offence.

The incident happened at the Co-op store in Church Street, Alford, on Tuesday October 31 at 6pm.

A police spokesman said: “We wish to speak to the individual pictured, as they may be able to help with our enquiries.

“If you can identify this person, or if you know anything about the incident, please call 101 and quote incident 392 of 31 October, or state to our call-taker that this is for the attention of PCSO Spence.”