CCTV of two women released after theft from Louth town centre shop

Police investigating a shop theft incident in Louth have released CCTV images of two women who may be able to assist the enquiry.

The incident happened at the Boots store on Mercer Row shortly before 3pm on Wednesday, October 11.

Do you recognse this woman?

Christmas gift items were stolen.

Anyone with information about the identity of the women is asked to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident number 268 of 11th October