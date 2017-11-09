CCTV: Police investigate poppy charity box theft in Horncastle

Officers investigating the theft of a poppy charity box from a Horncastle shop have issued CCTV images of a man who may be able to assist their investigation.

The incident happened at shortly after 6pm on Wednesday (November 8) at the Co-op store in the High Street.

CCTV EMN-170911-161701001

Officials from the town’s branch of the Royal British Legion slammed the poppy box thieves as ‘pathetic’ earlier today.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PCSO Nigel Wass on 101, quoting incident number 57 of November 9.