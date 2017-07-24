CCTV released after alcohol stolen from Louth supermarket

CCTV has been released of two people police believe could help them within an investiation into a theft from Co-op in Louth

A selection of alcohol was stolen from the Co-Op store in Northgate at 5pm on Wednesday July 12.

The female in the picture is described as slim with blonde hair tied up, and is described as wearing a grey top, black shoes and carrying a handbag.

The male is described as having light brown hair and wearing a black t-shirt, jeans and dark shoes.

If you are one of the people in the picture, or have any information regarding them or the incident, please contact 101 quoting Incident 376 of 12 July. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111,