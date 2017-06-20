CCTV released after designer jacket stolen in Skegness

CCTV has been released of a man police would like to speak to about a theft in Skegness.

Officers investigating the theft of a designer jacket from a clothing store in Lumley Road, Skegness, have issued the image of this man who may be able to assist the enquiry.

The stolen designer jacket

The theft occurred around 11.30am on Friday May 26.

PCSO Michelle Collins would like to hear from you if you have any information that could assist the enquiry.

Call police on 101, quoting crime ref 17000223992.