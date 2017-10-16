CCTV released after shop thefts in Louth

Officers investigating shop theft incidents in Louth have released CCTV images of people who may be able to assist the enquiries.

At approximately 3.40pm on Friday October 13 at the Aldi store in Newbridge Hill, alcohol, toiletries and air compressors were stolen.

Do you recognise this woman?

CCTV equipment and power drills was a;sp stolen from the B&Q store on Belvoir Way on Wednesday October 4.

Anyone with information about the identity of those in the images is asked to contact police via the non-emergency number 101.