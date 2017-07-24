CCTV released after theft from Louth shop

CCTV has been released of a man police beleive could help them with an investigation into a theft in a Louth shop.

At around 2.45pm on Friday June 9, a selection of Games Workshop products were placed into a Sports Direct bag and taken from the Boyes store in Mercer Row.

The man pictured is described as being a white male with light brown hair, wearing a khaki coloured jacket, black t-shirt, jeans and dark shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting Incident 108 of 10 July, or ring anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or report it online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.