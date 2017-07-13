CCTV released after theft of alcohol from Louth shop

CCTV has been released of two men wanted in connection with a theft at a shop in Louth.

Officers investigating the theft of alcohol from the Co Op store in Northgate, Louth, at around 5pm yesterday, Wednesday July 12, believe these two men could assist with their enquiries.

Do you recognise this man?

If you are one of the people in the image, or you know their identity, please call police on 101, quoting incident number 114 of 12th July.