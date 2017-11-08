Five men from Skegness and Ingoldmells charged and named after series of drug raids

Five people have been charged with conspiracy to supply a class A controlled substance, and will appear at Lincoln Magistrates' Court this morning following drug raids in Skegness and Ingoldmells.

They are: 39-year-old Mark Sewell, of Bank Drive, Ingoldmells, 29-year-old Jason Gregory, of Grosvenor Road, Skegness, 39-year-old Jamie Horton, of Lumley Road, Skegness, 48-year-old Lindsay Stephen, of Grosvenor Road, Skegness and 30-year-old Shane Ratcliffe, of Albany Road, Skegness.

A number of drugs warrants were carried out at addresses in Skegness and Ingoldmells yesterday, Tuesday November 7.

The operation was led by Inspector Matt Bennison and his local team, and officers were joined by colleagues from Nottinghamshire as the warrants were executed earlier today.

DCI Richard Myszczyszyn said: “We’ve had some really good results today and have arrested five people in connection with suspected drugs offences. They are currently in custody helping us with our enquiries.

“We’re well aware of the effect drug-related crime can have on local communities and we hope this type of police-led action sends a strong message to our communities that we will do everything in our power to try to keep drugs off our streets. Keep talking to us, keep giving us that information and we will keep acting on it.

“Also, anyone who might be involved in or considering getting involved in this type of crime – be assured that this type of behaviour won’t be tolerated in Lincolnshire and we will do all that we can to see you are brought to justice.

“We were pleased to have members of the Independent Advisory Group out with us today, and on behalf of all the Lincolnshire officers involved I’d like to thank our colleagues from Nottinghamshire for their assistance with this operation.”

All five will appear in court this morning, Wednesday November 8.