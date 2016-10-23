Four bikes stolen in shed burglary at Grainthorpe

Louth police are investigating following a surge in crimes in Grainthorpe and Marshchapel, including a raid on a garden shed which saw four bikes stolen.

The bikes stolen were:

• A ladies’ Pashley ‘Sonnet Bliss’ in cream with some burgundy, which had a wicker basket on the front

• A men’s Genesis ‘Day One’ in black with some aqua flashes and aqua handlebars

• A Cube ‘Cross Gents’ in black and orange with a rack on the back and the ladies’ version, a ‘Cross Trapeze’

The bikes were stolen on Friday from an address in Grainthorpe.

Police are also investigating a break-in at an outbuilding the previous night, in Fen Lane, Grainthorpe, when nothing was stolen and a shed break-in yesterday (Saturday) on Wragholme Road, Grainthorpe.

There was also an attempted burglary overnight Friday/Saturday at a garage in Sea Dyke Way Marshchapel but police say there was no entry gained to the building.

• Police are urging anyone with information on the crimes to call them on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.