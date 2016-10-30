Goods stolen from storage container in Fulstow

A number of goods have been stolen during a break-in at a house in Fulstow over the weekend.

It happened at a house in Pear Tree Lane, near the A16/A18 junction, where an individual or gang broke the lock of a storage container and took what a Lincolnshire Police spokesman said was “a large quantity of items”.

Police believe the house was reached by crossing a nearby field overnight between Friday and Saturday.

Anyone with information or who saw any suspicious activity in the area should call 101, quoting incident number 155 of October 29.