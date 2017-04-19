Knife-point robbery at Louth convenience store

Police are investigating a knife-point robbery which took place at the Costcutter store in Newmarket, Louth, yesterday evening (Tuesday).

The incident took place at around 10.10pm, and a male shop work suffered facial injuries after being assaulted by the offender. He was treated for his injuries at the scene.

A police spokesman told the Leader that the offender removed the till drawer, and that a knife has been recovered from the scene.

The spokesman added that a helicopter was used to assist the search for the offender.

No arrests or charges have been made at this time, and an update on the investigation is expected in due course.

If you have any information about the incident, or witnessed anything, contact police on 101 and quote incident number 469 of April 18.

• More on this story as we have it.