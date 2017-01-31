Lincolnshire Chief Constable Neil Rhodes retires

Chief Constable Neil Rhodes has officially left the force today (Tuesday) after nearly 31 years service.

At a brief presentation at the force headquarters, Deputy Chief Constable Gary Knighton paid tribute to his service which he said had started and ended in Lincolnshire.

Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones paid tribute to Neil Rhodes - the Chief Constable and the individual, ‘who is known and respected nationally’.

Neil said that it had been an amazing experience to have started as Constable and to retire as Chief Constable in the same force and to have taken the oath of attestation and retired from the same building.

“I made two top decisions 31 years ago – the first one was to ask Sue to marry me and the second was to join Lincolnshire Police. It’s been an absolute blast and I have enjoyed working with all of you – thank you!”

New Chief Constable Bill Skelly officially takes up the post tomorrow.