Lincolnshire police fighting night time rural crime with thermal imaging cameras

Lcincolnshire Police are going high-tech to tackle night-time criminals in rural areas.

The force has invested in new thermal imaging equipment to help them see in the dark.

A police car as viewed through the handheld thermal camera. EMN-170711-164417001

Rural Crime officers now have ‘Seek Reveal-pro’ handheld thermal imaging devices which were recently used in a night time operation. Working with the force’s new drone, the operation resulted in a man being stopped and searched under the Poaching Prevention Act.

Chief Superintendent Mark Housley said: “We have invested in vehicles and equipment to fight all aspects of rural crime.

“We know that this time of year the darker evenings bring an increased risk of theft and burglary. This is no different in rural areas.

“Our new 4x4 Ford Kugas, all-terrain vehicles and thermal imaging equipment will make it much more difficult for criminals to hide from us.”