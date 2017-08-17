Mablethorpe woman charged with eight counts of theft

A Mablethorpe woman will appear in court this morning, Thursday August 17, charged with eight offences of theft.

Kelly Richardson, 37, will appear in court this morning charged with offences of theft to the value of £1,506.55

The charges she faces are:

Five charges of theft from Boots in Mablethorpe between 6 and 14 August to the value of £1,282.55

Two charges of theft from Co-op in Mablethorpe between 12 and 15 August to the value of £146

One charge of theft from the Factory Shop on 11 August to the value of £78.

Kelly Richardson was kept in custody to appear before Lincoln Magistrates’ Court today.