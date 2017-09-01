Man charged with murder after man is stabbed to death in Mablethorpe

A man has been charged with murder after a man was stabbed to death in Mablethorpe.

James Patrick Adam, 46, of Victoria Road, Mablethorpe, has been charged with the murder of 36 year-old James Rudd on Monday August 28.

Adam will appear before Lincoln Magistrates this morning, Friday September 1.

DI Karl Whiffen of EMSOU Major Crime said: “A man has been charged but the investigation continues and it is very important that we speak to every potential witness.

“I am appealing to anyone with information, no matter how insignificant they think it may be, to contact us”.

Use the 101 to call or alternatively report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.