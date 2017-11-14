More CCTV released after another shop theft in Louth town centre

More CCTV has been released following a theft from a shop in Louth Town centre.

Police are appealing for help in identifying the man and woman pictured as they may be able to help us with inquires.

The incident occurred on Wednesday November 1 at the Boots store on Mercer Row, Louth, with a number of items having been taken.

If you know who they are, please call 101 and state that this is for the attention of PCSO Louise Borman under Incident 260 of 1 November.