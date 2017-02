A Honda 450 CRF off-road motorbile has been stolen from East Barkwith.

The theft from a workshop in Panton Road took place sometime between 8.30am and 5.15pm on February 13.

The bike is unique.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity or have any information to call them on 101 quoting incident number 327 of February 13.

Alternatively, call CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111..