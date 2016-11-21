Police investigating spate of crime in Tetney and appeal for CCTV images

Police are investigating a series of weekend crimes in Tetney and are appealing for residents to check their CCTV.

• Overnight on Saturday, November 19, a vehicle parked on Stoney Way, was broken into. The passenger side window of the vehicle was smashed to gain entry - incident 94 20/11/2016 refers.

• Between Monday, November 14 and Sunday, November 20, a shed at a property on Hoop End had a break-in and a Husquarna Chainsaw, Makita compound mitre saw and a small socket set were stolen - incident 139 20/11/2016 refers.

• Overnight on Saturday, November 19, a vehicle parked on Humberston Road was also entered, this vehicle had been left unlocked and nothing was stolen from inside - incident 158 20/11/2016 refers.

• Also overnight on Saturday, November 19, a garage on Church Lane was entered after a window was smashed. A Stihl Chainsaw was stolen – incident 226 20/11/2016 refers.

If you have any information which may assist police inquiries, please contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote the relevant incident number. A police spokesman said: “If you live near any of these areas and have CCTV, please review the images and contact us if you have any information which may assist with our enquiries.”