Police look to trace man after large amount of jewellery stolen

Police are looking to trace a man after a large amount of jewellery was stolen during a burglary.

Police are appealing for information about a burglary that took place at a property in Back Lane, Bilsby, between 11.25am and 1.10pm on Tuesday March 21, 2017.

A number of pieces of jewellery were stolen during the burglary, including:

* A TAG quartz chronograph watch with a black leather strap

* A SEIKO slim fitting watch with a black leather strap

* A cygnet ring with a wolf head howling at the moon

* A gold cygnet ring with an armoured Centurion on it

* A gold chain with a gold football pendant

* A gold wedding band with one large pearl surrounded by 4 smaller pearls, 2 on each side of the larger one

* A gold wedding band with a red stone

* 4 x 1957 gold Sovereign’s called Elizabeth 2nd YOUNGED

* A plain gold men’s wedding band

* A women’s platinum wedding band with a diamond stone surrounded by a Chevron effect

* 2 X 9 Carat gold SPIGA chains

* A silver thistle and amethyst bracelet with matching earrings

* A gold cross and chain

* A Chinese dragon pendant in an oval shape

* A Pandora bracelet with 21 Pandora charms

* A silver ring with an aqua marine birth stone

* A gold ring with an aqua marine birth stone

* A gold oval shaped locket with a heart design on the front

* A small gold heart pendant

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Calley Murray at Skegness CID by calling 101 and quoting incident number 209 of 21 March.

Police are particularly keen to trace a man who was seen in Back Lane at the time.

He was wearing a high vis jacket with a scarf around the lower half of his face.