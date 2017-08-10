Praise for Lincolnshire’s Victim Support services during minister’s visit

The Victims’ Commissioner Baroness Newlove has praised services in Lincolnshire after a personal visit to see them in action.

Baroness Newlove met Police and Crime Commissioner Marc Jones and Chief Constable Bill Skelly to discuss their plans to put victims’ services at the centre of criminal justice.

She then toured the offices of Victim Lincs before meeting victims and staff from Victim Support, Witness Care and Restorative Solutions.

The Baroness praised the Victims Lincs staff for the proactive approach and the fact they seek to take the initiative in making contact with victims.

“My role is to find and share good practice, where necessary feeding issues back to ministers and ensuring the voices of victims are being heard,” she said.

“My visit to Lincolnshire has been very interesting. As well as having very constructive conversations with the PCC and chief constable it was good to meet victims and hear their first hand accounts of how they have been supported.

“I am glad to hear that both the PCC and the force are committed to providing the right services for victims and they will achieve that through working collaboratively and by making sure that they are seeking and listening to feedback from victims.

“I was impressed by the commitment and work of everyone in Lincolnshire and I wish them well in their endeavours.”

Baroness Newlove became a community campaigner following the murder of her husband by a gang of youths ten years ago. She became a member of the House of Lords in 2010 and was appointed as the Victims’ Commissioner by the Government in 2012.

The role of the Victims’ Commissioner is to promote the interests of victims and witnesses, encourage good practice in their treatment, and regularly review the Code of Practice for Victims which sets out the services victims can expect to receive.

“We were honoured to have a visit by Baroness Newlove and for her positive support for the work being done here in the county,” said Mr Jones

“We want to listen to victims, gather and understand best practice and look at ways we can innovate and provider services for a changing, modern society

“I have committed to creating a new victims’ strategy and that will be the guide for delivering the most effective services in the future.”