Puppies and three adult lurchers stolen from Lincolnshire caravan site

Police are appealing for information about the theft of eight dogs from Burgh Le Marsh.

Three adult lurchers and five pups were stolen from a small caravan site on the A158 Burgh bypass between 10am and 6pm on Friday January 6.

STOLEN: An adult male lurcher

There were two adult male dogs - one white with brown patches and the other silver grizzle in colour - and one adult female dog, which is white with lemon patches. The pups are three male and two female.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who saw people or vehicles in suspicious circumstances in the area during this time, or who knows of anyone who has recently bought a Lurcher puppy.

Anyone with information should call PC Nicola Paradowski on 101, quoting incident number 157 of 9th January.

STOLEN: An adult female lurcher